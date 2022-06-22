June 2 – June 12, 2022
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 39, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Malaki L. Barger, 14, tobacco or electronic cigarette-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive, purchase, use or consume, $74;
Brooks Beegle, 61, Fish and Game tag-no appropriate tag, $253;
Christopher L. Benzien, 37, driving without privileges, $322.50;
David Jay Brooks, 65, driving under the influence, jail time 90 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Tricia Lorraine Cook, 54, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Paul Jon Druyvestein, 57, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
KJ Dullanty, 19, fish without a license, $191;
Steven Paul Gouley, 74, vehicle windshield and/or window to be unobstructed, $67;
Brodie McKale Greif, 19, fish without a license, $191;
Dakotah L. Gries, 30, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $250;
Dylan K. Haworth, 23, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operators license, $307.50;
Chad Franklin Hopkins, 51, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 24, violation of restricted driver’s license, $101;
Robertriyadh Diei Joiner, 40, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Victoria R. Lamere, 40, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Dakota Mallory, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Darrin Laverne Minett, 45, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Michael L. Neville, 50, accident-fail to notify upon striking unattended vehicle, $200;
Joseph L. Nilson, 34, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Braden W. Nopens, 22, vehicle equipment-muffler causing excessive fumes or smoke, $70;
Jacob Ryan Reynolds, 47, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 178 days, credit time 2 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Rachael Robie, 42, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $93;
Bracken James Scalise, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $403;
Kaleb Matthew Schuab, 26, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Ryan Thomas Schwartz, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jared M. Silvis, 42, driving-following too closely, $90;
Gabrielle Skidmore, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
William Lance Thomas, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $198.50.
Speeding:
Mckenna Rae Andelin, 27, $93;
Michael J. Berry, 45, $90;
Sandra Marie Billie, 30, $93;
Cyanne Taylor Boren, 22, $90;
Halle Marie Choi, 29, $93;
Jarod Tyler Damato, 28, $90;
Paul Jon Druyvestein, 57, $155;
Michael Howard Eystad, 57, $90;
Caleb Frei, 19, $159.50;
Jolynne Gordon, 78, $93;
Ty Campbell Hillman, 29, $93;
Arron L.R. Knielinb, 23, $158;
Rogan Scott Kopper, 23, $158;
Cody Richard Lopeman, 17, $155;
Thomas L. Murphy, 67, $90;
Eryn B. Newson, 20, $90;
Joshua William Heath Norman, 32, $155;
Amanda Nicole Ogden, 34, $155;
Monique Saundra Snow Robin, 27, $90;
John R. Sanders, 59, $191.50;
Ryan Thomas Schwartz, 37, $158;
Avinash Shantaram, 43, $93;
Vinh T. Vo, 36, $93;
Mark Edward Wray, 54, $90;
Daniel Francis Yeigh, 64, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Colin R. Suddreth vs. U.S. Bank National Association, $4,564.13, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association on June 2, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Robert Bashaw, $6,455.13, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on June 7, 2022.
Amy Hall vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $965.44, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on June 8, 2022.
Divorces:
Kristi L. Ackerman vs. Sean M. Ackerman, petition granted on June 7, 2022.
Clayton Lockett vs. Serena Lockett, petition granted on June 7, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.