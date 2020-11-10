10/22/2020 TO 11/1/2020
Rock Bass, 57, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 180 Days Jail Time, 179 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 180 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Rock Bass, 57, Reckless Driving, $657.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 89 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time;
Andrew Douglas Boe, 46, Improper Use of Designated Driving Lane, $90;
Taylor C. Bostick-Borges, 20, Unsafe Start of Parked Vehicle and/or Unsafe Pull-Out, $90;
Joseph Paul Chmelik, 59, Motor Carrier Over Weight, $81.50;
Cesar Uriel Collazo Velazquez, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Vincent Joseph Curley, 40, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $307.50;
Benjamin Deyoung, 33, Game Tags-Various Permit Violations, $200;
Alyssa Judean Eagle, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, Petit Theft, $1,157.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 145 Days Jail Suspended, 35 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, Unlawful Entry, $1,172.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 145 Days Jail Suspended, 35 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Braedan I. Fry, 14, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use, or Consume, $74;
Kevin M. Gamboa, 40, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $307.50;
Richard D. German, 53, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Darius H. Ghaderpanah, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bryan Gomez Cornejo, 17, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Kasper A. Harvey, 32, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $310.50;
Richard Allen Herman, 44, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Eric Michael Hickman, 38, Disturbing the Peace, $300, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Beau Donny Hopkins, 22, Disturbing the Peace, $387.50’
Evan J. Lafkey, 38, Hunt-Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $136;
Gilbert Masayuki Lee, 58, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station, $279;
Valer Mapendo, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Louella McGee, 52, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Louella McGee, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Sheldon M. Nuxoll, 18, Speed Exceeds School Zone Speed Limit, $156.50;
Travis Orlando Pena, 31, Disturbing the Peace, $400, 62 Days Jail Time, 62 Days Credit Time;
Jordan Quick, 15, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use, or Consume, $74;
Chance Alexander Ratcliff, 29, Hunt Migratory Game Birds without Validated License, $139;
Felipe S. Rodriguez, 35, Game Tags-Failure to Validate or Attach to Carcass, $228;
Logan Tod Scott, 24, Contempt of Criminal Court, $250;
Richard E. Wich, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $307.50;
Michelle L. Wilder, 45, Petit Theft, $238.45;
Mark Van Wirt, 59, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding:
Eniosu Unoma Amen Osayimwen, 48, $93; Donald James Andersen, 82, $155; Zachary J. Arnzen, 17, $90; Branden Paige Brunmeier, 19, $93; Michael A. Doughty, 20, $90; Sarah Lynne Duncan, 27, $93; Carol J. Forcum, 52, $90; James D. Forsmann, 50, $93; Michael David French, 34, $90; Amber Lynn Geaslin, 55, $90; Nicholas J. Kaschmitter, 39, $90; Jason Michael Kehl, 38, $90; Nathan Drake King, 40, $90; Rachael Ann Matteo, 45, $90; Gryn B. Newsom, 18, $90; Christopher John Nickel, 57, $158; Todd D. Ott, 22, $90; Jordan McClendon Roberts, 42, $93;
Divorces:
-Cassandra M. Enneking vs. Kyle Patrick Enneking, Oct. 26, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-State of Idaho vs. Virginia Adkison, Peter Burlin, Eric Hickman, Jacob Hickman, Canyon Lowe, Nicole Lowe, $84,500, in favor of State of Idaho, Oct. 28, 2020.
Marriages:
-Haida Denise Caruso and Cole Lee Lytle, both of Harpster, Idaho.
-Sydni Lea Stull and Alexander Timothy Kaschmitter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Becky Jean Wagner of Spokane Washington and Donald Jean Starn of Kooskia, Idaho.
