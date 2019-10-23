RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 43
10/3/2019 TO 10/13/2019
Gregory Dean Ashton, 57, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Robert Bruce, 46, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $157.50, 33 Days Jail Time, 33 Days Credit Time;
Robert J. Cook, 41, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $502.50, 9 Mo. Jail Time, 101 Days Credit Time;
Robert J. Cook, 41, False Information Provided on Own Identity or Another’s to an Investigating Law Enforcement Officer, $157.50, 10 Days Jail Time;
David A.S. Davis, 27, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Levi R. Dix, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Chance P. Ervin, 41, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Annikin Savannah Gonzalez, 15, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Dakota C. Hamilton, 20, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $269;
Martin A. Hansen, 64, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kaitlynn Faith Hildebrand, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Leanne Jessop, 54, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $857.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Leanne Jessop, 54, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $200;
Leanne Jessop, 54, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Deeanna M. Koker, 36, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 12 Days Jail Time, 12 Days Credit Time;
Deeanna M. Koker, 36, False Information Provided on Own Identity or Another’s to an Investigating Law Enforcement Officer, $157.50, 12 Days Jail Time, 12 Days Credit Time;
Alora Lorraine Largent, 17, Drivers License Restrictions-Temporary Permittee not Accompanied by a License Driver Over 21 YOA, $101;
Jacques Leger, 67, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Susan Michelle Manweller, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lonny G. Mccomber, 49, Driving Under the Influence, $3,548.84, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Ryan B. Mitchell, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Zaza Mtchedlishvili, 51, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $279;
Shannon Marie Payseno, 45, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Derek R. Spicelmire, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Shelby L. Stamper, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Debbie Trombetta, 54, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Jacob D. Warden, 20, Muffler Causing Excessive Fumes or Smoke, $67;
Julie Ann Elizabeth Woolbright, 33, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Julie Ann Elizabeth Woolbright, 33, Improper Use of Designated Driving Lane, $90;
Speeding: Amanda Acosta, 38, $93; Van G. Crow, 70, $90; Laura Irene Deshler, 55, $93; Michaela D. Evoniuk, 22, $93; Ethan J. Fairbanks, 54, $155; Craig F. Fillerup, 63, $93; Alora Lorraine Largent, 17, $93; Alexander Scott McElroy, 16, $90; Richard Vasquez Meza, 22, $90; Tedi J. Roach, 62, $90; Derek R. Spicelmire, 36, $90; Ellea R. Uhlenkott, 17, $90; Dakota Leon Umphenour, 24, $93;
Divorces:
-Alisa Fischer VS. Nicolas Harris, Oct. 8, 2019.
-Jennifer E. Reid VS. Michael E. Underwood, Oct. 9, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Bank of America NA VS. Samuel L. Swisher, $7,100.00, in favor of Bank of America NA, Oct. 7, 2019.
