May 12 – May 22, 2022
Robert Eldon Agee, 62, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Trapper Dean Allen, 37, vehicle head lamp height requirements, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $265.50;
Alaina M. Armstrong, 38, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Mary A. Blair, 31, operate a vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $439;
Jonathan Scott Boyer, 43, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Esperanza M. Castro, 22, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Daniel Gordon George, 24, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, operate a vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $506;
Sallie Ann Hansen-Craner, 69, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $800;
Christine Julian Hauger, 53, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $103.50;
Ryan B. Henrie, 47, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $67;
Avery Gwendolyn Jones, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Nancy Lee Khan, 60, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Amanda Kay Letellier, 43, driving without privileges, $230;
Jordan L. Quick, 16, driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Jeremy William Ross, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $198.50;
Roland Joseph Rueber, 24, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, supervised probation 6 months, $400;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Craig L. Spencer, 72, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $67;
David A. Stamper, 27, driving without privileges, $230;
Eathan L. Stewart, 16, shooting from or across a public highway, $426;
Macy Ann Sween, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Robert Joseph Thompson, 51, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 11 days (credit time 11 days), $197.50;
Robert Joseph Thompson, 51, driving without privileges, $230.
Speeding:
Andrey P. Aleksandrov, 27, $90;
Samantha Shea Brunker, 19, $90;
Cole Patrick Bugni, 30, $155;
Peter Joseph Dever, 41, $93;
Mason Douglas Groom, 33, $155;
Nathaniel Leeland Hart, 25, $93;
Brenna Michaele Hopkins, 26, $90;
Chad Franklin Hopkins, 50, $93;
Ryanne K. Okeeffe, 29, $155;
Matthew John Prescott, 30, $90;
Mikayla Lee Richards, 23, $93;
Kaleb Aldin Rokstad, 31, $93;
Erin J. Rowland, 40, $90;
Douglas James Wilson, 19, $188.50.
Civil Disposition:
Action Collection Service, Inc. vs. James T. Bayes, $14,917.60, in favor of Action Collection Service, Inc. on May 13, 2022.
Timothy S. Johnson vs. U.S. Bank National Association D/B/A Elan Financial Services, $8,743.15, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association D/B/A Elan Financial Services on May 16, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Angie E. Lee and Jerame W. Lee, $1,885.97, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on May 16, 2022.
Divorces:
Rick T. Moore and Stephanie Z. Moore, petition granted on May 19, 2022.
Becky L. Chandler and Jay Allen Chandler, petition granted on May 20, 2022.
Marriages:
Hannah Lynn Baker and Nathan Andrew Seitz, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Catherine Dean Jones of Orofino, Idaho and Robert James Baldwin of Kooskia, Idaho.
