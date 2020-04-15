District Court
3/26/2020 – 4/5/2020
Kirk D. Frazier, 59, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Thomas D. Fronk, 19, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115.00;
Bernard L. Huff, 53, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Shay K. Maloney, 19, Operate Vehicle Without a Current or Valid License, $307.50;
Shay K. Maloney, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, $131.50;
Darr W. Riggert, 62, Failed to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Jack L. Stearns, 49, Operate Vehicle Without a Current or Valid License, $307.50;
Speeding: Alexander Jay Barigar, 18, $158.00; Matthew Courtney Billings, 28, $90; Erica M. Blessing, 41, $90; Tucker Charles Boyd, 20, $93; Harry Dean Grim, 52, $93; Kirk Katzenmeyer, 61, $90; Steven Roy Miller, 47, $158.00; Sofia Primo, 19, $93; Timothy Stine, 61, $93.
Divorces:
Phyllis Richards VS. Scott B. Richards, April 2, 2020.
William Sherriffs VS Michelle Sherriffs, April 3, 2020.
