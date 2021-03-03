2/11/2021 – 2/21/2021
Haneford D. Benware, 65, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Haneford D. Benware, 65, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Cynthia Maria Buck, 39, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Ashly Lynn Bullock, 36, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 4 Yrs. Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 70 Days Credit Time;
Mark F. Carrington II, 36, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Driver, $200;
Ariel N. Denmark, 21, Dogs Running at Large, $75;
Brian Dotson, 51, Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $190;
Brian Dotson, 51, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $890;
Brian Dotson, 51, Transfer or Use Another’s License, Tag or Permit, $190;
Dave Allan Foreman, 62, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Dave Allan Foreman, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tiffany Nannette Forsgren, 42, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Patrick John Kaschmitter, 52, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Clay Marek, 15, Malicious Injury by Placing Debris on Public or Private Property, $156.50;
Jimmy A. Marino, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Shelley Carol Shelley, 58, Non-Resident-Hunting Big Game without a License, $190;
Shelley Carol Shelley, 58, Various Game Tag Permit Violations, $190;
Shelley Carol Shelley, 58, Hound-Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $190;
Shelley Carol Shelley, 58, Game Tags-Transfer or Use Another’s License, Tag or Permit, $190;
Shelley Carol Shelley, 58, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $890;
Robert Daniel Small, 46, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Micah A. Vineyard, 26, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 110 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding:
Emilie Loranne Anttila, 22, $93; Todd Robert Bounds, 34, $90; Caleb Wayne Clements, 22, $90; Ethan Earl Cordes, 24, $93; Israel Alexander Fulton, 40, $90; Christopher John Gansen, 22, $155; Calen Avery Haire, 34, $90; Mickey Douglas Holland, 50, $90; Ryder Alan Kinskie, 16, $155; Tristyn Leonard, 17, $90; Bradley Keith Martin, 39, $90; Glen Allen Mathers, 57, $90; Linda Sue Mccall, 70, $90; Jade Elaine Moore, 26, $90; Jesse Padilla, 25, $93; Michael David Passmore, 67, $158; Phillip Norman Peterson, 64, $90; Dawn M. Sheets, 49, $93; Jacob Vincent Taylor, 32, $90; Hanh T. Tran, 45, $155; Henry Lee Victory, 38, $93; Kathleen Dawn Walker, 55, $155; Kaitlin Marie Walters, 21, $155; Archie Benton Williams, 75, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Sierra Funding Inc. vs. Breanna M. Bunce and Skyler D. Cummins, $2,241.95, in favor of Sierra Funding Inc., Feb. 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.