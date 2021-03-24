3/4/2021 – 3/14/2021
Andrew J. Allen, 50, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $136;
Allen Thomas Anttila, 25, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Todd Alan Booze, 51, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Christopher Levi Carter, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Christopher Levi Carter, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Charles R. Christians, 31, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Charles R. Christians, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
James Fredrick Dickey, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James Fredrick Dickey, 36, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Joseph Dotson, 27, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $600, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Russell Matthew Frei, 43, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Elijah D. Freydl, 25, Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 135 Days Jail Suspended, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Thomas Dean Fronk, 21, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Thomas Dean Fronk, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jolene Ranaye Harper, 26, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Bryan S. Kale, 48, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $250;
Zachary J. Kaschmitter, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Danny Kudrave, 58, Battery, $1,157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 88 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dallas K. Lindsey, 18, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $74;
Jeffery James Lynch, 34, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Mark Jesse Mcdaniel, 37, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Davis D. McElroy, 19, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Joshua Jezreel Mcgowen, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Raymond E. McKey, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Nathan O. Miles, 45, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Nathan O. Miles, 45, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Nathan O. Miles, 45, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Desmond Gerald Lee Oatman, 24, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, $95.20, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 33, Lights-Number of Driving Lamps, Failure to Display Two Lighted Lamps on Vehicle, $67;
Thomas C. Osen, 46, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $139;
Jose Reyes Pachecano Gallegos, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Allen Pamin, 39, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Patrick Ted Pettingill, 52, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Matthew Ryan Rudolph, 34, Parking Vehicle Where Traffic Device Prohibits Parking, $46.50;
Tristan Charles Scott, 20, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does Not Remain When Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Jordan Lynn Sewell, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael Philip Shultes, 25, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements (Second Offense), $67;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Paul St. Louis, 34, Disturbing the Peace, $250;
John G. Terry, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Vehicle License Plates or Registration-Failure to Display Copy of Application, $67;
Joseph Charles Walter, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Justin Gene Warden, 34, Disturbing the Peace, $757.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Andrew Joseph Whiteman, 32, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Gracie Mae Wiggins, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Richard Laverne Willey, 86, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Michael D. Wren, 56, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Britain P. Atchinson, 31, $90; Garrett Blake Bechtold, 21, $155; Wesley H. Carpenter, 19, $90; Brandon Tyler Costa, 21, $90; Aaron Marlie Grimm, 20, $90; Nathan Michael Herbig, 36, $93; Benjamin Reed Hewitt, 24, $90; Blair Eliakim Lancaster, 22, $93; Pierce T. Ramsay, 27, $90; Jennifer Tracy Robinson, 49, $90; Sandi Lucille Smith, 59, $93; Cody Paul Mitchell Weaver, 22, $155; Lane Christopher Willard, 20, $155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.