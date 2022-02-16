Jan. 27 – Feb. 6, 2022
Matthew W. Blackeagle, 22, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Zakina Marie Blanchette, 31, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Zane F. Fleury, 55, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 3 days (credit time 3 days), $197.50;
Sabrina Jo-Lynn Frost, 21, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $374.50;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Shawn Michael Grisham, 40, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Amy Lynn Hendrickson, 24, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Anthony M. Lisby, 35, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $198.50;
Scott Joseph Martin, 20, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Eshaniah Rachelle I. McGahuey, 24, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,050;
Ethan McPherson, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $500;
William Meyers, 34, trespass with no property damage-does not remain when ordered to depart, $359.50;
Edith Carol Betz Mitchell, 69, vehicle registration-fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Robert Mikalo Morrison, Jr., 24, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Cody Evan Olsen, 31, stopping, parking or standing vehicle on any controlled access to highway, $49.50;
Newton Douglas Paul, 18, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $157.50;
Jayda Rose Pratt, 21, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 70 days (credit time 16 days), $382.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, vehicle registration-fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, vehicle registration-fail to provide proof of insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Michael Macy Temes, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Cheryl Janene Warner, 62, driving without privileges, $230;
Shaniya Lee Warner, 25, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Bryant Carl Winchell, 58, operating vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67.
Speeding:
Ryan Casey Forth, 45, $90;
William Riley Gifford, 22, $158;
Ron M. Gonzalez, 52, $90;
Jordan Lynn Hawley, 31, $90;
Lawrence Lloyd Helton, 47, $155;
Anita M. Lipinski, 64, $90;
Scott Joseph Martin, 20, $155;
Jazmin A. Mendez, 18, $90;
Jody T. Nikkel, 34, $155;
Wayne G. Nimmo, 71, $90;
Andrew Michael Sundelius, 41, $90;
Brad J. Tymkowicz, 64, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Karen Armstrong vs. UHG I LLC, $12,174.27, in favor of UHG I LLC on Feb. 1, 2022.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Cindy Trombetta, $7,464.17, in favor of Goldman Sachs Bank USA on Jan. 31, 2022.
Divorces:
Hailey E. Betts and Tyler J. Leonard, granted on Jan. 31, 2022.
Marriages:
Mary Jane Anderson and Kenneth Eugene Grumley, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Alex Jordan Richardson and Brett Michael Miller, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Sharleene Iris Diane Barnard, of Clarkston, Wash., and Jared Edward Wilson, of Kooskia, Idaho.
