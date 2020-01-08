RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 1 AND 2
Oleg Andriychuk, 57, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Hamlin D. Burch, 56, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $460.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Nicolas Jean Harris, 34, Child Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16 Years of Age, $5,545.50, 10 Yrs. Determinate Time, 5 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Randall J. Hollander, 54, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $300;
Randall J. Hollander, 54, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jonathan David Jackson, 43, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jeremy Dale Kappler, 40, No Appropriate Game Tag, $765;
Jeremy Dale Kappler, 40, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $190;
Jeremy Dale Kappler, 40, No Appropriate Game Tag, $1,465;
Jasmine Mceachran, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jasmine Mceachran, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Shawn Arthur Lloyd Revels, 32, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Carlos C. Santa Cruz, 45, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Steve B. Schilling, 43, Failure to Provide Wildlife Transport Statement, $193;
Collin L. Walters, 58, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Tyler M. Wiltse, 49, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, $245.50, 12 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 96 Days Credit Time, 2 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Mary Workman, 63, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $70;
Cole Riley Carter, 18, Trespass with No Property Damage, 1st Offense- Does Not Remain When Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Jerry C. Isley, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Marvin L. Mendenhall, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Danielle Marie Terhaar, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Madeline Grace Bunce, 19, $90; Timothy C. Gifford, 62, $90; Katie Grace Hammer, 21, $90; Hoyt Adam Koepke, 38, $90; Roy Anthony Moen, 23, $155; German Salazar, 49, $93; Alissa Shea Schumacher, 33, $90; Simon Oliver Shaffer, 25, $93; Natalia Vilensky, 40, $90; Christopher Dee Walker, 47, $155; Gwen M. Burrow, 35, $90; Keith William Chandler, 61, $90; Timothy C. Gifford, 62, $90; Daniell Marie Terhaar, 21, $90; Jonathan Thomas Wolgamot, 19, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Vanesha Knowles, $10,577.83, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Dec. 16, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Bradley J. Pierce, $12,563.64, in favor of Automated Accounts Inc., Dec. 18, 2019.
-Keybank National Association VS. Jason Sprute, Sprute Enterprises, LLC, $24,886.05, in favor of Keybank National Association, Dec. 20, 2019.
-Automated Accounts Inc. VS. Paul Lavern Wells, $1,624, in favor of Automated Accounts Inc., Dec. 13, 2019.
-Capital One Bank (Usa), N.A. VS. Randall J. Fischer, $929.61, in favor of Capital One Bank (Usa) N.A., Dec. 27, 2019.
-Scotlyn Ranch, LLC VS. Jeff Jones, individually d/b/a Jones Supply and JA Jones & Co., $11,735.88, in favor of Scotlyn Ranch, LLC., Dec. 23, 2019.
Divorces:
-Jennifer Uhde VS. Jesse Uhde, Dec. 19, 2019.
