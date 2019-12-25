12/5/2019 TO 12/15/2019
Quentin C. Bednar, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Darrin Ryan Boren, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Octavio Cabrera Toscano, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
James Asa Cook, 86, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
William Avvery Currier, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Nicolas Jean Harris, 34, Child Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16 Years of Age, $5,545.50, 10 Yrs. Determinate Time, 5 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Kip Christopher Hill, 59, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kip Christopher Hill, 59, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Taylor Hoppe, 27, Operating Vehicle without Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jonathan Jeffrey Joyce, 26, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 6 Days Jail Time, 6 Days Credit Time;
Bruce A. King, 63, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Miles B. Lefebvre, 15, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Lonny G. Mccomber, 49, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Lonny G. Mccomber, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Collin L. Walters, 58, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Justin S. Whitten, 38, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Speeding: Tate G. Berdoy, 18, $155; Cassie Chandler, $90; Mark William Hilde, 55, $93; Jonathan Richard Howie, 47, $90; Hoyt Adam Koepke, 38, $90; John Curtis Sargis, 56, $93; Christopher Dee Walker, 47, $155;
Divorces:
-Zachary J. Kaschmitter VS. Shayla Kaschmitter, Dec. 11, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., VS. Ashley L. Poxleitner and Shane Poxleitner, $4,206.98, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Dec. 9, 2019.
-Peterson Enterprises Inc. VS. Tammie J. Reed, $797.22, in favor of Peterson Enterprises Inc., Dec. 10, 2019.
-Midland Funding LLC. VS. Jeremy Ringer, $1,143.81, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Dec. 10, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Paul Lavern Wells, $1,624.00. in favor of Automated Accounts Inc., Dec. 13, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.