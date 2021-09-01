8/12/2021 – 8/22/2021
Kevyn C. Alexander, 33, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Susan Louise Bancroft, 44, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Samantha A. Carr, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Chloe Anna Emory, 22, Operating Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Chloe Anna Emory, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
William Gareth Flansburg, 24, Driving with Expired License, $104;
John J. Imboden, 46, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Uriel Jimenez-Olan, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Michael Robin Medina, 52, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Brandon Robert R.J. Praus, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Colton D. Rosco, 33, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Steven Schilling, 45, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Gage Ashton Clarence Smith, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Clarissa A. Renee Stevens, 18, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Wesley Lyle Tucker-Hall, 17, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Steven Whitaker, 60, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Justin S. Whitten, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Casey Jo Winter, 41, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Speeding:
Wilidiulfo Aguilar Pizano, 37, $155; Susan Louise Bancroft, 44, $90; Chandie Lynn Bartell, 60, $90; Archer Burgess Berry, 20, $155; Michael A. Caddick, 51, $155; Gregory Lee Culp, 54, $155; Kaleb Rye Glenn, 31, $155; Colin Wheeler Halsey, 18, $93; Russell Eugene Haralson, 60, $158; Brenden John Harvester, 37, $155; Dennis C. Heusted, 66, $155; Michael Ray Hope, 36, $90; Daiji Kawamura, 35, $90; Ryan Hungerford Kent, 39, $90; Raymond Robert Killian, 70, $90; David Scott Levine, 49, $90; Thomas Robert Magnuson, 65, $90; Jeffrey Lee Martin, 64, $90; Paul Decastro Medina, 51, $93; Jorgen Kristofer Olson, 41, $90; Tonya Troxel Ornduff, 41, $155; Natalie Rose Reed, 19, $90; Thomas Victor Ripp, 72, $155; Maria Lilia Rodriguez Ortega, 39, $155; Samuel Mathias Rouda, 24, $90; Prabhakar Sarojaponnuraj, 39, $155; Jerry A. Schwartz, 47, $90; Sydney Cascade Smith, 28, $93; Gary Lee Venema, 70, $90; Sergey Zdor, 36, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Accumix LLC vs. Chad Hopkins, $11,151.31, in favor of Accumix, LLC., Aug. 18, 2021.
-Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee of Citibank, N.a. vs. Amanda Pilant, $8,257.71, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee of Citibank, N.a., Aug. 19, 2021.
-City of Stites vs. Marty Lytle, $2,943.71, in favor of City of Stites, Aug. 19, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Maryann High, $3,967.07, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Aug. 19, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Brian D. Bruce, $3,210.00, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Aug. 19, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Kristi S. Bruegeman and Neil R. Bruegeman, $1,629.54, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Aug. 19, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. David Anderson, $2,169.85, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Aug. 20, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.