7/8/2021 – 7/18/2021
Aleck Colton Chavez, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use;
William Edward Clark, 38, Battery, $157.50, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Credit Time;
Gordon E. Eckel, 68, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Gracie Nicole Farr, 18, Parking or Standing Vehicle in Front of Driveway, $46.50;
Billy Ray Finnan, 54, Reckless Driving, $1,500, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Joseph Dale Fisk, 42, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
David Louis Harrison, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
David Louis Harrison, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Shellie K. Irwin, 55, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Shellie K. Irwin, 55, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Josiah Mikhail Lujan, 22, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Josiah Mikhail Lujan, 22, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Robert J. Rerucha, 67, Unlawful Fishing, $193;
Amber Jo Stratton, 26, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Amber Jo Stratton, 26, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Brice R. Suhay, 30, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kaylee Sullivan, 16, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lee Mark Allen Trapp, 36, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel Veatch, 25, Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Michael W. Yancy, 60, Driving without Privileges, $233;
Speeding:
Nathaniel Enrique Andrea, 18, $90; Blake Steffen Black, 34, $90 Joan Marie Bond-Deschamps, 51, $90; Dallas James Burner, 37, $90; Ashlie Louise Gould, 18, $90; Kevin M. Hoffmann, 46, $90; Steven A. Houck, 64, $90; Robin Perron Jones, 67, $90; Stuart G.R. Jones, 40, $90; Raven E. Loveday, 25, $90; Cassandra Lynn Macdonald, 35, $90; Leighton Hugh Macdonald, 16, $155; Austin L. Massey, 24, $93; Ashley Ryan Nelson, 37, $90; Terrience Troy Patrin, 55, $160; Darin Lee Raffety, 52, $90; Jonathan Eugene Reichard, 46, $90; Michael Thomas Satre, 58, $155; Louise Heim Sherikar, 62, $155; Mandy Patricia Shinn, 47, $93; Amber Jo Stratton, 26, $155; Claire Elise Tylutki, 20, $90; Madison Christina Ulmer, 22, $158; Jacob Dean Wagoner, 25, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Collection Bureau Inc. vs. Cody J. Madsen, $1,967.01, in favor of Collection Bureau Inc., July 8, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Georgina A. Sucher, $2,496.21, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., July 15, 2021.
-Capital One Bank vs. Philip J. Madden, $1,524.73, in favor of Capital One Bank, July 15, 2021.
-Capital One Bank vs. Curtis L. Winegar, $3,230.86, in favor of Capital One Bank, July 15, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Laura Merabelle, $1,518.14, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., July 15, 2021.
-Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michael Wells, $1,273.84, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc., July 15, 2021.
-Chris and Jennifer Herring vs. TTL Construction LLC, $3,581.50, in favor of Chris and Jennifer Herring, July 15, 2021.
-Sandra Pratt Eimers vs. Harold Allan Ingerson, $5,119, in favor of Sandra Pratt Eimers, July 15, 2021.
-Sandra Pratt Eimers vs. Daltina Williams Ackerman, $4,774, in favor of Sandra Pratt Eimers, July 15, 2021.
-Barbara Ellen Cleveland vs. Lindsay Klapprich, $4,119, in favor of Barbara Ellen Cleveland, July 15, 2021.
-Extreme Auto Repair LLC vs. Brett L. Thompson, $1,766, in favor of Extreme Auto Repair, July 15, 2021.
Marriages:
-Samantha Margret Agpaoa and Travis C. Hunter, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Chellaei Alexis Minear and Dylen Wayne Taphorn, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Charlotte Jean Carlson of Grangeville, Idaho and Linwood Earl Tuttle, Jr., of Vista, Calif.
-Rebekah Grace Loberg and Zachery Lane Burbank, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Taylor Ruth Renee Barrett and Nathan Joseph Kaschmitter, both of Houston, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.