8/27/2020 TO 9/6/2020
Lindsey Vernon Brassfield, 26, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Lauren Tiana Clark, 23, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $ 93;
Ian Michael Foster, 39, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Kevin D. Gonzales, 54, Driver’s License-Operate without Invalid License or Proper Endorsements, $67;
Shawn P. Gray, 56, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 69 Days Credit Time;
Bartlett Alan Huffman, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Andrew Conner Jones, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Andrew Conner Jones, 25, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Brandon C. Kelley, 47, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Brandon C. Kelley, 47, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Daniel J. Kluskiewicz, 33, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Sam Frank Kocherhans, 67, Wildlife-Failure to Stop and Report at Check Station, $191;
Benjamin Chanse Maier, 27, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $500;
Michael Dean Mason, 36, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Jason David Prenevost, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Glade Owen Roberts, 44, False Information Provided on Own Identity or Another’s to an Investigating Law Enforcement Officer, $500;
Jason Gerald Shields, 44, Driving without Privileges, $233;
William Joseph Smith, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tracy A. Temple, 52, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James M. Theel, 55, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Sara L. Wallace, 24, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 Years or Younger isn’t Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
Lindsay Michelle Webb, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding: Susan Kay Barton-Venner, 73, $90; Mistcha Beck, 54, $158; Jonathan Dale Bellamy, 38, $155; Carol Susan Boselly, 68, $90; Barbara Ann Dingeldein, 57, $93; Emily Elizabeth Elfering, 19, $90; Ernest
John Gates, 65, $90; Eve Gladys Gentry, 33, $90; Kennedy Lane Gold, 22, $90; Marnice Marie Callizo Hebard, 50, $90; Lou Ann Herritt, 67, $90; Cody Wayne Holmes, 32, $155; Hunter Benjamin Hughes, 21, $90; Evan Grant Johnson, 22, $155; Taelor Christine Puanan, 18, $155; Hayden Brooke Losey, 20, $155; Timothy P. Moyer, 64, $90; Kathleen Ann Noldan, 64, $90; Joshua Jason Nuss, 39, $93; Kiowa Oliver, 39, $90; Michaela Rae Palmer, 41, $90; Jamie Carol Rivers, 69, $90; Carey Ann Robinson, 29, $90; Eric Howard Spiegel, 54, $90; Dewayne Chester Toliver, 51, $93; Matthew Robert West, 21, $90; Mica Freeland Wolcott, 27, $90;
Divorces:
-Nathan L. Whittaker vs. Danielle M. Whittaker, petition granted, Aug. 27, 2020.
-Megan Yvonne Peterson vs. Chaise D. Farris, petition granted, Aug. 27, 2020.
-Micha Campbell vs. Eric Campbell, petition granted, Aug. 27, 2020.
-Benjamin B. Woodford vs. Tyrie Jenene Woodford, petition granted, Sept. 3, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Adrienne L. Gregg and Robert L. Gregg, $2,047.47, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Aug. 27, 2020.
-Midland Funding LLC vs. Tim Haller, $995.93, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Sept. 1, 2020.
-Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Jessica Gerten, $3,867.53, in favor of Merchants Acceptance Corp., Sept. 1, 2020.
-Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Christina Doughty, $1,235.54, in favor of Unifund CCR, LLC., Sept. 4, 2020.
-Outsource Receivables Management Utah vs. David Davis and Lisa Thompson, $6,274.09, in favor of Outsource Receivables Management Utah., Sept. 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.