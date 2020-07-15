6/25/2020 TO 7/5/2020
Edward Duke, 40, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50, 16 Days Jail Time, 16 Days Credit Time;
Edward Duke, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 16 Days Jail Time, 16 Days Credit Time;
Edward Duke, 40, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Daniel Bradford Fisher, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Andrew Granado, 30, Battery, $200, 5 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Kimberly Ann Griggs, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Korneliy Grigorash, 40, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Catherine Jones, 35, Custodial Interference, $175.50, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kevin Ray McGee, 61, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Travis Wayne Meyer, 44, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, 180 Days Jail Time, 25 Days Credit Time;
Tammara Marie Otto, 42, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Tammara Marie Otto, 42, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Christopher J. Padilla, 19, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Christopher J. Padilla, 19, Failure to Stop when Emerging from Alley, Driveway or Building, $90;
Wyatt Ervin Strahm, 67, Animal Livestock-Stallion Mule, Jackass or Ridgeling Running at Large, $79.50;
Russell William Sussen, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Johnny M. White, 57, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station, $279;
Eric Jacob Wilcox, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Speeding: Jacob Ryan Couch, 20, $90; Eric Rodgers Daniel, 54, $90; Jameson Thomas Dennis, 20, $155; William G. Duarte, 66, $93; Andrew Anthony Gonzales, 32, $93; Kimberlee Kay Hall, 52, $90; Alicia Brandy Hammack, 47, $90; Marvin J. Kyle, 48, $90; Jesse James Oliver, 31, $90; Brentt D. Spenner, 43, $158; Jack B. St. John, 21, $90; Victoria Elaine Stewart, 52, $90; Jason Daniel Tarlton, 44, $93; Joel A. Velasco, 36, $93; Whitney Justine Westerholm, 22, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding VS. Margaret Wright, $1,895.21, in favor of Lvnv Funding, LLC., July 2, 2020.
-Lvnv Funding LLC., VS. Misti Goodwin, $1,945.30, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., July 2, 2020.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., VS. Stacy M. Plaza, $2,597.32, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 2, 2020.
-Jeylene Marie Limon VS. Darion Halbert, $921, in favor of Jeylene Marie Limon, June 25, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.