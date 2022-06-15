May 26 – June 5, 2022
Keith Allan Buffington, unlawful fishing, $190;
Theodore I. Ellenwood, 31, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Caleb Frei, 18, driving speed exceeds school zone speed limit, $159.50;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 20, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Timothy Michael Lozano, 34, no contact order violation, jail time 4 days (credit time 4 days), $300;
Michael D. Maynard, 64, driving-operating vehicle without owner’s consent, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $250;
Shawn Fredrick Mcgowan, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $403;
Shawn Fredrick Mcgowan, 20, alcoholic beverage-dispensing to a minor, $687.50;
Helene Joyce Ramos, 82, driving-turning movements and signals required, $90;
Macy Ann Sween, 18, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Mason R. Whitcomb, 15, shooting from or across a public highway, $426;
Ryan Jamison Witters, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67.
Speeding:
Jason Andrew Canerdy, 39, $155;
Donavan Carlson, 25, $90;
James Tyler Chandler, 20, $158;
Michael Howard Eystad, 56, $90;
Kerry Jean Fleming, 45, $93;
James Lee Frizzell, 62, $155;
Rosehannah Elise Hewitt, 40, $90;
Ty Campbell Hillman, 28, $93;
Douglas Philip Lamm, 63, $155;
Eryn B. Newsom, 19, $90;
William Paul Rolshoven, 65, $93;
Avinash Shantaram, 42, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeremy Ringer, $1,352.43, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on May 26, 2022.
Robert S. Bashaw vs. Midland Credit Management Inc., $9,129.05, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on May 26, 2022.
Amara Hall vs. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Fsb, $1,662.88, in favor of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Fsb on May 26, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tanya L. Smith, $1,559.77, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on May 26, 2022.
Colin R. Suddreth vs. U.S. Bank National Association, $4,564.13, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association on June 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Jason Brown vs. Jennifer Brown, petition granted on May 27, 2022.
Marriages:
Julene Dorene Olson and Mark Lee Morris, both of Culdesac, Idaho.
Elizabeth Rose Forsmann and Tanner Steven Higgins, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Nicki Nicole Carlson of Riggins, Idaho and Wyatt Evan Greis of White Bird, Idaho.
Anne Marie DeGiorgio and Thomas Everett Seidel, both of White Bird, Idaho.
Maria Ann Munger and Benjamin James Roll, both of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Sarah Frances Spann and Shawn Allyn Bowers, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Amanda Wisdom and Philip Graham, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
