District Court Records, March 19-29, 2020
Brian Richard Bjortomt, 43, In Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $400.00;
Duane Gaston, 53, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Duane Gaston, 53, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation;
Mark E. Schumaker, 55, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Karissa Diane Terharr, 24, Fail to Obey Traffic Control Devices; $90;
Casey Tracht, 34, Fail to Purchase or Invalid License, $350.00;
Speeding: Steven Ryan Bruce, 22, $90; Dustin James Bunyea, 35, $155.00; John Christopher Butler, 39, $90; Arthur Raymond Dority, 41, $90; Kannen Zachari Eckert, 18, $93; Cole Eric Emmert Martin, 16, $90; Isabella Evora Garshelis, 18, $155.00; Justin Lee Johnson, 42, $90; Abigail Renee Munn, 21, $90; Liam Michael Riley, 19, $155.00; Mika M. Takatori, 21, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Chance. P. Ervin, $1,543.94, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., March 23, 2020.
Marriages:
Lindsey Katelyn Goeckner of Moscow, Idaho; and Andrew Charles Gehring of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Divorces:
Nancy Bearden VS. Christopher Bearden, March 24, 2020.
Pamela Stout VS. Jeffery Stout, March 26, 2020.
Bradley Bence VS. Diane Bence, March 26, 2020.
