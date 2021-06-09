5/20/2021 – 5/30/2021
Sondra Lynn Adams, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jerry Jay Bonnell, 67, Attempt to Vote when not Qualified or to Repeat Vote, $250, 90 Days Jail Time, 86 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Neo A. Brown, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Neo A. Brown, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Cierra Elizabeth Bryant, 19, Driving-Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Ryan J. Burgess, 24, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Traci L. Duncan, 59, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $203;
Chaise D. Farris, 36, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 Years or Younger is Improperly Secured and doesn’t Meet Requirements, $84;
Michael J. Foster, 31, Failure to Use Seatbelt when Operating a Commercial Vehicle, $201;
Valerie Rose Gill, 31, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Lane Gillespie, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Taylor F. Huntley, 39, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kyle C. Jones, 23, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $487.50;
Shania W. King, 17, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Emily Grace Larson, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Thomas G. Lowe, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Thomas G. Lowe, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
John Reed Moody, 43, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Melanie Rae Norton, 45, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Melina Palken, 63, Disturbing the Peace, $457.50, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
Tristan L. Pearson, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Dallas James Redden, 23, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Dylan J. Wallace, 24, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $230;
Tia Marie Wiese, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Aiden Winn, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 2nd Offense, $503;
Brandie Lyne Wright, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Speeding: Phillip Scott Anuta, 36, $155; Clayson Cooper Bonds, 19, $90; Steven Eugene Bruneel, 54, $90; Preston Ray Campbell, 23, $93; Trevor David Carnahan, 43, $155; Valerie Rose Gill, 31, $93; Connor R. Gorman, 25, $93; Keith T. Ishida, 58, $93; Jordan Gregory Mcnea, 26, $90; Richard Robin Palmer, 60, $93; Scott Lee Rollins, 39, $90; Andrew Robert Smith, 40, $90; Jennifer Lee Vafiades, 41, $93;
Divorces:
-Aminta A. Nelson Bruzas vs. Peter J. Bruzas, May 25, 2021.
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Margaret Robinson and Robert F. Robinson, $1,362.62, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 25, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Kimberly S. Page, $2,188.60, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 26, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Erik Whitcomb, $1,419.95, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 28, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. vs. Ralph C. Bakie, $9,338.95, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., May 28, 2021.
