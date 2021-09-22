9/2/2021 – 9/12/2021
Ellen Irene Anderson, 53, Dogs Running at Large, $75;
Adria Lilliam Armstrong, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Joshua D. Benavidez, 22, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kenneth Brian Buckley, 71, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Harrison David Burrows, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Stella B. Carmen, 18, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Sarah R. Clemenhagen, 34, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 38, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Gary Erwin Douglass, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Theodore I. Ellenwood, 31, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Waylon Albert Herzig, 40, Disturbing the Peace, $600;
Brian H. Heywood, 54, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Austin Lee Jacks, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Corey Joseph, 64, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Leonard Kelso, 45, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Gregory Andreas Kennett, 70, Passing on Solid Line, $90;
Gregory Andreas Kennett, 70, Failure to Obtain Motorcycle Endorsement Driver’s License, $101;
Billy Joe Key, 80, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kenneth Ray Key, 77, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Morgan E. Krzoska, 18, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Gigi Laroux, 49, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Merlin Scott Mapston, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Merlin Scott Mapston, 37, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Christopher Brandon Mccoy, 25, Battery, $557.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 165 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Christopher Brandon Mccoy, 25, Battery, $557.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 165 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, Unsupervised Probation 9/7/2021 – 9/7/2022;
Christopher Brandon Mccoy, 25, Battery, $557.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 165 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, Unsupervised Probation 9/7/2021 – 9/7/2022;
Daniel Nelson, 64, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Eliza A. O’Murphy, 19, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Amy Jo Ratliff, 61, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Christopher J. Rossi, 43, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Richard Allen James Sanders, 34, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Daniel A. Schulz, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Daniel A. Schulz, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Curtis Michael Smith, 51, Passing on Solid Line, $90;
Ethan Tassell, 28, Passing Limitations on Driving Left of Center of Highway, $90;
Ethan Tassell, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 36, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Speeding:
Maciej Armatys, 38, $155; Tal Xavier Baker, 49, $155; Matthew Mark Bromund, 28, $93; Brant Douglas Burbank, 33, $90; Mercedes Develasco, 71, $93; Merritt Lynn Dublin, 53, $155; Jonathan Eric Garde, 63, $90; Douglas Terry Giddings, 76, $90; Damon Forrest Hayes, 43, $155; Ray Alvin Moon, 63, $90; Henry Pombo, 72, $155; Cameron Everett Post, 30, $155; Xander Douglas Robinson, 18, $90; Alistair T. Rock, 52, $90; Christopher J. Rossi, 43, $90; Shantal Bryann Schwartz, 32, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Susan and Thomas Edward Squires, $2,191.43, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 9, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. David N. Snodgrass, $1,694.98, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. Sept. 10, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.