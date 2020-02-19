Court Records: District/Magistrate
1/30/2020 TO 2/9/2020
Michael D. Ax, 60, Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
David G. Backen, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Karl T. Backer, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jefferson W. Baldwin, 72, Disturbing the Peace, $172.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lawrence L. Bishop Jr., 50, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Kristi S. Bruegeman, 46, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Brett Lee Cereghino, 32, Pedestrian-Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Brett Lee Cereghino, 32, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Brett Lee Cereghino, 32, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Brett Lee Cereghino, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Brett Lee Cereghino, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tyler J. Christie, 30, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Liam L. Cunningham, 20, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $1,157.50;
Conrad A. Duman, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Jason Q. Dusten, 43, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jorge Figueroa Vazquez, 54, Non-English Speaking Commercial Vehicle Driver, $201;
Emily Therese Goodrich-Day, 45, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Emily Therese Goodrich-Day, 45, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 35, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Sandra L. Islas, 27, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bryan S. Kale, 47, Disturbing the Peace, $726, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shane M. Lindsey, 34, Reckless Driving, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shane M. Lindsey, 34, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Thomas J. Lindsey, 91, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Konnyr Thomas Marek, 27, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Driver, $253;
John J. McGolrick, 40, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 165 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Gareth C. Penner, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Gareth C. Penner, 32, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Gareth C. Penner, 32, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Gareth C. Penner, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Dustin Ryan Routh, 47, Domestic Violence without Traumatic Injury against a Household Member, $687.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 135 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
John Curtis Sargis, 57, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Robert J. Snow, 40, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Carl John Sterrett, 40, Domestic Battery, $687.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 32 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
William Uhlenkott, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Raquel L. Wemhoff, 22, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $657.50;
Jerry Wilson, 63, Child 6 Years or Younger is Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
Speeding:
Thomas Baffa, 53, $90; Zachary R. Behrens, 36, $155; Austin Douglas Cooper, 22, $90; Loren Gene Eells, 20, $90; Sandy C. James, 53, $90; Kurtis Wade Jarvis, 29, $90; Hailey Lynn Lipp, 27, $93; Logan Ray Marten, 23, $155; Curtiss Chalmers Mckarcher, 82, $158; Carolin Lynn Morris, 45, $90; Patrick James Oneill, 23, $90; Bill Leroy Purcell, 85, $90; Christopher P. Roach, 56, $155; Austin Gareth Wrem, 25, $90; Gerardo Xochicale Munoz, 39, $155; Sisto Zavala, 41, $158; Kurt David Zeutschel, 58, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Idaho Industrial Commission VS. Trestle Brewing Company LLC, Kimberly J. Ingram and Michael W. Ingram, $7,050, in favor of Idaho Industrial Commission, Feb. 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.