RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 4
1/2/2020 TO 1/12/2020
Nita J. Berry, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Nita J. Berry, 58, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
Jay Kennan Bodily, 42, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Dawn M. Chapin, 54, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Hunter M. Distad, 27, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jamison W. Hopkins, 21, Vehicle Head Lamps Required, $67;
Bradley Joe Ketchum, 46, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $93;
Bradley Joe Ketchum, 46, Failure to Give Notice of Change of Address or Name, $67;
Garrett M. Key, 23, Failure to Attach Identification Tags to Traps, $75;
Rodman D. Luke, 61, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Randall W. Perdue, 56, Owner who Possesses or Harbors Loose Dog who Attacks Big Game Animals, $72;
Jill Perry, 67, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Cameron Ray Peterson, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 20 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael J. Schwartz, 19, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Charles Layton Wallace, 64, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Leonard M. Wallace, 25, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Leonard M. Wallace, 25, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Speeding: Sandi J. Allen, 24, $90; Marrisa J. Arthur, 29, $90; Kelly S. Barrera, 25, $93; Sara E. Bogert, 30, $90; Taylor A. Bransford, 17, $90; Jeffrey Lee Clanton, 58, $90; Robert John Conners, 29, $90; Asia M. Grant, 40, $93; Ron Shalom Gutterman, 21, $90; Kyle L. Kesler, 31, $93; Casey Kleeburg, 28, $93; Austin A. Kramer, 22, $155; Andrew V. Malinowski, 25, $90; Taresa L. Michna, 38, $90; Rick Christan Peterson, 56, $90; James E. Phillips, 44, $155; Michael J. Schwartz, 19, $93; Matthew John Seubert, 18, $157; Candace Soderston, 67, $93; Saxton Arthur Soley, 27, $155; Kap Nawl Thang, 28, $158; Neolle Uhlenkott, 20, $90; Grant S. Wallace, 23, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Tiffani M. Zimmerman, $2,404.27, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Jan. 9, 2020.
Divorces:
-Niki Nicole Schacher VS. Jake William Schacher, Jan. 9, 2020.
