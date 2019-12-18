11/28/2019 TO 12/8/2019
Darin R. Baker, 53, Motor Carrier Over-Weight-(1-4000 lbs)-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $81.50;
Quentin C. Bednar, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Chris J. Chase, 62, Operating Vehicle with Idaho Suspension/Revocation on Valid Out-of-State License, $156.50;
James Asa Cook, 86, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
William Avvery Currier, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 36, Forgery, $9,850.17, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 100 Days Credit Time, 6 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Elijah D. Freydl, 23, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance-(2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Thomas Scott Hayes, 43, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Taylor Hoppe, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tyrel Don Kleinsmith, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Abigail C. Law, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Marshall Todd Pack, 23, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Jason R. Pearson, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Samantha L. Schmaus, 41, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Samantha L. Schmaus, 41, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Brian Dale Spencer, 35, Wildlife-Failure to Stop and Report at Check Station, $250;
Gracie Mae Wiggins, 18, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Neal Glenn Wilkins, 55, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 14 Days Jail Time, 12 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Mackenzie Brianne Aitken, 22, $158; Tate G. Berdoy, 18, $155; Eric William Cromer, 34, $90; Daniel Wayne Hinson, 53, $90; Garrett, Christopher Johnson, 18, $155; Matthew James Knieriem, 20, $90; Jasmine Mceachran, 23, $158; Nusratdin S. Mirsalov, 35, $90; Marshall Todd Pack, 23, $90; Daniel James Payette, 38, $90; Joseph Kevin Rebrovich, 29, $90; Alexis Paige Schumacher, 21, $90; Christine Louise Vallero, 61, $90; Eric Ian Wright, 49, $155;
Divorces:
-Joshia Montgomery VS. Desirae Michelle Pfefferkorn, Dec. 3, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Jefferson Capital Systems LLC VS. Kenneth Charleston, $962.14, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Dec. 4, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Christy M. Wasson, $978.33, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Dec. 5, 2019.
-Stuivenga Vessey Logging, Inc. VS. Brad Stouffer, $13,471.39, in favor of Stuivenga Vessey Logging, Inc., Dec. 6, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Jerrod J. Shaw, $1,916.68, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Dec. 6, 2019.
-Amerisourcebergen Corporation VS. Irwin Drug Inc. and Chad G. Jungert, $28,416.95, in favor of Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Dec. 3, 2019.
