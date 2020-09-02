8/20/2020 TO 8/30/2020
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 38, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kenneth Stanley Case, 52, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Nichole Lynn Fisher, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jonathan Scott Forsman, 20, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $90;
Tayler E. Heitman, 25, Battery-Domestic Violence without Traumatic Injury against a Household Member, $2,187, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bartlett Alan Huffman, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Lawrence Leroy Kress, 76, Parking or Stopping Violations on a Two-Way- Highway, $46.50;
Jason Daniel Lavigne, 38, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $90;
James G. Pierre, 29, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jeremiah D. Powers, 20, Commercial Vehicle 65 MPH Speed Limitation-5 or more Axles & Weight more than 26,000, $93;
Anthony D. Robeson, 36, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 42, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Jason Gerald Shields, 44, Driving without Privileges, $233;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 40, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kristi Leigh Stoddard, 46, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Sarita Reyna Sudano, 34, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Bodee Levi Swanson, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
William Waller, 64, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Joshua C. Whitesides, 38, Hunt, Fish or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $190, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Jack Frederick Baker, 65, $90; Benjamin Joseph Barbot, 44, $90; Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, $90; Kent C. Barrett, 64, $93; Susan Kay Barton-Venner, 73, $90; Mistcha Beck, 54, $158; Jonathan Dale Bellamy, 38, $155; Michael Allen Bennett, 64, $90; Austin Lee Blankenchip, 18, $90; Carol Susan Boselly, 68, $90; Kenneth Stanley Case, 52, $93; Tyler Joe Cenarrusa, 40, $90; Kelsey L. Charley, 27, $90; Larry Dale Coble, 43, $90; Jessica Lynne Dietz, 53, $90; Ernest John Gates, 65, $90; Cheryl Jean Goude, 60, $155; Shayna Anne Grooms, 35, $90; Marnice Marie Callizo Hebard, 50, $90; Hunter Benjamin Hughes, 21, $90; Stephanie Leigh Lancaster, 17, $90; Steve Howard Lazar, 66, $90; Roman Louis Lott, 21, $90; Trinity Naomi Lynn Martinez, 17, $90; Brian William Mc Karcher, 52, $90; Robert Andrew Mccellan, 37, $90; Juanita May Palmer, 39, $90; Jason C. Payne, 41, $90; Robert Norris Rebholtz, 24, $155; David Steven Seamons, 45, $90; Gordon Wesley Stewart, 82, $155; Sarita Reyna Sudano, 34, $155; Sonia Laday Trapp, 52, $90; John Harold Vrana, 28, $90;
Divorces:
-Nathan L. Whittaker vs. Danielle M. Whittaker, Aug. 27, 2020.
-Megan Yvonne Peterson vs. Chaise D. Farris, Aug. 27, 2020.
-Micah Campbell vs. Eric Campbell, Aug. 27, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. vs. Adrienne L. Gregg and Robert L. Gregg, $2,047.47, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., Aug. 27, 2020.
