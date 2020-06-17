5/28/2020 TO 6/7/2020
Chad W. Allbrett, 46, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Jennifer Anne Athearn, 54, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Jennifer Anne Athearn, 54, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Louis R. Brave Heart, 50, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Steven Gordon Burch, 55, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Cassandra R. Carrasco, 51, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Alex Michael Crea, 20, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Katelynn E. Daugherty, 23, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Thomas Dean Fronk, 20, Fish without License, $200;
Deandre M. Grazier, 24, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Kevin Daniel Grosswiler, 26, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Dylan Mackenzie Havrilak, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Richard Thomas Howell, 35, Video Voyeurism by Installing or Permitting the Use of Imaging Device with Mutual Consent, $245.50, 120 Days Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 2 Days Credit Time, 4 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Trisha Ann Jepsen, 31, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Cathy L. Lawton, 51, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $93;
Arturo Lazo, 43, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Arturo, Lazo, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Arturo Lazo, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Arturo Lazo, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Battery, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Credit Time;
George Mondragon, Jr., 59, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Christopher Peirce, 33, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Jason Lee Phelps, 41, Disturbing the Peace, $1,157.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jason Lee Phelps, 41, Disturbing the Peace, $1,157.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended;
Willem Edward Walker, 19, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kelly Lyn Wasson, 51, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Garet Lee Albertson, 28, $90; Brandy Jo Allison, 37, $90; Bret Owen Anderson, 44, $90; Hunter J. Bean, 21, $93; Aaron R. Boren, 38, $93; Jadon Michael Cardin, 19, $158; David Michael Cason, 29, $90; Rachel Elizabeth Chmelik, 19, $90; Daniel Allen Everson, 57, $90; Rebecca Louise Gallagher, 33, $90; Nickolas Lee Gray, 40, $90; Roy Wilton Hadley, 33, $93; Tanner Benjamin Hall, 37, $155; Wyatt John Hayden, 26, $90; Wayne Alen Hoffman, 48, $90; Sebastian Arthur Johnson, 20, $90; Austin Ray Jones, 23, $90; Alex Williams Kirkpatrick, 37, $90; Alan Paul Lamb, 67, $158; Ryan Lucas Murray, 31, $155; Andrea J. Rosholt, 37, $90; Luca Kieth Serre, 18, $155; Randy Eugene Shears, 65, $90; Karen A. Uhlenkott, 71, $90; Ryan R. Uhlenkott, 45, $93; Glenn R. Wood, 74, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Funding, LLC VS. Lee Marshall, $1,447.46, in favor of Midland Funding, LLC., May 29, 2020.
-Crown Asset Management, LLC VS. Blain Stamper, $1,348.87, in favor of Crown Asset Management, LLC., June 5, 2020.
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Steven Peltier, $1,521.02, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC., June 5, 2020.
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Thomas Ringer, $1,645.09, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., June 5, 2020.
-Salmon River Helicopters, Inc. VS. Martin Goss, $94,115.02, in favor of Salmon River Helicopters, Inc., June 4, 2020.
