11/4/2021 – 11/14/2021
Michael Ian Alder, 27, Manslaughter-Vehicular, Guilty (withheld judgement), four days jail (suspended), driver’s license suspended for six months, supervised probation, $314.40;
Candi M. Bond, 44, Disturbing the peace, Resisting or obstructing officers, $253;
Crawford Luce Bowden, 29, Driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, Reckless driving, Maximum speed violations, Disturbing the peace, $180;
Larry Joe Bower, 37, Vehicle failed to be equipped with adequate brakes, $67;
Trulin C. Bradford, 54, Using barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Steven Jack Carter, 63, Controlled substance possession of marijuana, $403;
Ethan Randal Fuhs, 39, Bail jumping, Guilty, six months in jail, $245.50;
Michelle Lynann Hopkins, 32, Driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, Driving inattentive or careless, Guilty, 60 days jail time (suspended), 24 months supervised probation, $6,186.23;
Christopher Glen Johnson, 40, Malicious injury to property, Guilty, 30 days jail time (suspended), 6 months supervised probation, $550;
Damon Lee Johnson, 52, Controlled substance possession (misc.), drug paraphernalia possession with intent to use, $700;
Chad J. Jungert, 54, Driving without privileges, $325.50;
Thomas J. Kaschmitter, 17, Stop and yield sign violations, $90;
Gaven J. Kilpatrick, 21, Driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, Reckless driving, $90;
Leslie P. McKown, 69, Driving-turning around violations, $90;
Kaylin A. Mclaughlin, 28, Controlled substance possession (misc.), $400;
Tate A. Paul, 16, Tobacco or electronic cigarette – unlawful for a minor to sell or distribute or attempt to, $256.50;
Bryan A. Pfefferkorn, 26, Fail to register trailer, $67;
Kyler G. Schroeder, Inattentive or careless driving, $300;
David Richard Smith, 56, Fail to stop and/or yield, $90;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 30, Operating motor vehicle without liability insurance, Fail to surrender registration and license plates, $232.50;
Rosella A. Spencer, 49, Fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Christine Mariah Walker, 32, Driving without privileges, Operating motor vehicle without proof of liability insurance, $454;
Zahid Obaid Yar, 36, Motor vehicle carrier over-length, $279.
Speeding:
Fabian T. Alonzo, 38, $90; Kelly Clare Castleberry, 16, $90; Jacob Dee Tyler Datzman, 27, $90; Angela Nine Edwards, 46, $90; Adam Richard Engell, 21, $90; Michael D. Gireth, 31, $155; Lyman Frank Hatfield, 58, $90; Richard Lewis Johns, 42, $90; Tyler J. Johnson, 25, $93; Tyler James Larson, 30, $90; Karrie Leigh Lerback, 34, $158; Deborah A. Lombard, 67, $90; John G. Machotka, 66, $155; Gabriel James Mowry, 25, $90; Dallyn Leota Walton, 18, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
LLC dba Advance Financial Dionysus Finance vs. Christopher Stump, $2,830.12, in favor of LLC dba Advance Financial Dionysus Finance, on Nov. 5, 2021.
Robert Bashaw vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,623.12, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, on Nov. 5, 2021.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Laura Merabelle, $2,359.10, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, on Nov. 5, 2021.
Melody A. Keith, vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc, $4,254.18, in favor of Midland Credit Management, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Jenna L. and Timothy I. Magill, $2,044.88, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Marcie Stewart, $6,788.78, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, on Nov. 12, 2021.
Divorces:
Nicole Schlieper vs. Mark Wemhoff.
Marriages:
Angel Lee Atencio and Wesley Bradon English, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Diane Lynn Holman and Thomas D, Ghor, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
