9/16/2021 – 9/26/2021
Robert L. Bell, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Robert L. Bell, 52, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kurtis Ray Boller, 44, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kevin J. Buffington, 37, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $400;
Alexander Haile Cameron, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lyndall E. Campbell, 64, Battery, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brandi K. Damon, 38, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Richard J. Drane, 63, Littering Upon or Alongside any Public Roadway, Alley or Easement, $206.50;
Alison E. Elliot-Thomas, 21, Operating Vehicle without a Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $310.50;
Mitchell C. Gibbs, 56, Fish-Exceed any Established Big Limit by One Fish, $136;
Jose De Jesus Gomez-Guzman, 48, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $365;
Ricardo De Jesus Gomez-Lopez, 29, Hunt During Closed Season, $815;
Cody D. Gustafsson, 29, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $70;
James Robert Harbaugh, 69, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Donald Earl Helfenstein, 44, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Geneivieve R. Higginson, 18, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Steven A. Hunt, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Steven A. Hunt, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Shellie K. Irwin, 55, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Lars Jacob Jensen, 42, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Uriel Jimenez-Olan, 49, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Elliott Kern Jonasson, 25, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Cody Rae Keeler, 26, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Alec Matthew Kennerley, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jean Kosters, 86, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Sharon Lee Mathis, 46, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Ian Richard Mcclaran, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Scott Gregory Meier, 44, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Charles Steven Otto, 62, Passing on Solid Line Violation, $93;
Barbara Ranae Palmer, 43, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $757.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Richard Perez Perez, 22, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Amanda E. Schroeder, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 18 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Matthew John Seubert, 19, Speed Exceeds School Zone Speed Limit, $156.50;
Tristen Elaine Sheets, 19, Dogs, Cats, Animals Running at Large, $72;
James C. Stuivenga, 44, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Ember Dawn Thacker, 30, Disturbing the Peace, $757.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 52 Days Jail Suspended, 8 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Christopher R. Thorsett, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 26 Days Jail Suspended, 4 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
James D. Vollant, 69, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $200;
Tanner A. Weddle, 17, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator Under 18 years and/or Occupant Under 18 years, $69.50;
Joshua Carl Youngberg, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James Aldo Zoanni, 60, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Weight (1 to 4000 lbs)-Exceeding Highway Load Limit, $61.50;
Speeding: Patrick Michael Alderson, 40, $90; Kent Albert Barlow, 24, $93; Nathan T. Brown Meacham, 27, $90; Lori Ann Busz, 50, $155; Timothy James Conkling, 54, $90; Larry D. Conz, 77, $90; Aline Rosalinda Cortez Magana, 20, $90; Ayla May Forsman, 23, $90; Terri Leane Fowble, 54, $155; Samuel Benjamin Hunt, 49, $93; Barry Clarence Love, 45, $90; Mark L. McVane, 50, $90; Lillian Patricia Mojonnier, 21, $155; Nezam Mozafari, 65, $90; Jaxson Jerome Orr, 17, $90; D. Lenae Poppe, 58, $155; Jose Marcelino Rodriguez, 37, $93; Suzie L. Schad, 59, $155; C. Tracy Scussel, 70, $90; Cory James Spiker, 50, $155; Andrew Leon Thornock, 47, $90; Julie Ann Uranga, 58, $90; Tyron lee Vernon, 38, $155; Samuel James Wasson, 26, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank vs. Mikel R. Kinnick, $7,661.64, in favor of Discover Bank, Sept. 23, 2021.
-Discover Bank vs. Randy A. Bickel, $3,858.77, in favor of Discover Bank, Sept. 23, 2021.
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs. Adam Goicoa, $16,518.58, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., Sept. 23, 2021.
Divorces:
-Dustin Schaeffer vs. Taylor Schaeffer, Sept. 20, 2021.
