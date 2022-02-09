(Editor’s note: In last week’s court records listings, a disposition was mistakenly printed. For clarification, a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence has been dismissed against Carole Terese Akiona of Grangeville. The Free Press apologizes for the error.)
Jan. 20 – Jan. 30, 2022
Braxton L. Adkison, 16, temporary permittee not accompanied by a license driver over 21 YOA, $101;
Elias S. Benten, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Heidi Yolanda Brush, 39, operating motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
James Paul Burns, 42, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, false identification provided on own identity or another’s to an investigating law enforcement officer, jail time 2 days (credit time 2 days), $315;
Frank Robert Dean, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Kenneth Robert Decker, 32, driving without privileges, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, $131.50;
Candida A. Desouza, 50, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Teresa Ann Dewitt, 65, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Evan Wallace Eckman, 29, malicious injury by placing debris on public or private property, $356.50;
Ronald Wiliam Heinman, 76, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, driving without privileges, $521;
Ashonte Hoyt, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $500;
Christopher Joal Johnson, 37, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, $131.50;
Kyndal Mishal Kelly, 22, parking, stopping or standing vehicle on any controlled access-highway, $49.50;
James Robert Kerrigan, 43, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Nathaniel L. Kiele, 22, inattentive or careless driving, $457.50;
Jacob Wayne Larson, 37, battery, jail time 2 days (credit time 2 days), $200;
Michael D. Maynard, 64, inattentive or careless driving, $200;
Robert Wayne Meier, 39, motor-carrier overweight, $84.50;
Hovhannes Mkrtchyan, 54, driving-fail to exercise due care, $90;
Anthony J. Nadigar, 22, operate vehicle without valid license of proper endorsements, $307.50;
Christopher M. Nelson, 43, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $67;
Coltan Ocain, 15, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $615;
Cody Evan Olson, 31, parking, stopping or standing vehicle on any controlled access-highway, $49.50;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 30, driving without privileges, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, failed or refused to surrender any registration card or license plate, $555;
Samuel Vernon Tintinger, 42, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 32, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $67.
Speeding:
Elias S. Benten, 17, $90;
Ron M. Gonzalez, 52, $90;
Robert Allen Grenfell, 56, $155;
Mckella Merlot Howerton, 25, $90;
Dylan Joe Thompson, 27, $90
Brandon Wolf, 23, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Michael T. Victorino, $1,295.20, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Jan. 20, 2022.
Kevin R. Palmer vs. U.S. Bank National Association, $9,941.21, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association on Jan. 25, 2022.
Brandee Burch vs. Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial, $5,241.80, in favor of Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial on Jan. 26, 2022.
