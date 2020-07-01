6/11/2020 TO 6/21/2020
Samuel Whitcomb Anderson, 21, Alcoholic Beverage- Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Patricia Ann Baker, 55, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Amanda A. Calmo, 32, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Scott D. Crow, 40, Fish-Failure to Comply with Mandatory Check and Report Requirements, $72;
Trevor Wyatt Cuzick, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Zachary Robert Deckard, 43, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Zachary Robert Deckard, 43, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Chase Dunn, 22, Dog at Large, $72;
Justin Joe Ellenberg, 28, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Nathan Michael Hamilton, 18, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Mitchell Neuber, 33, Fish or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $200;
Everett A. Neuhaus, 30, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Vehicle Rear Stop Lamp Color Requirement Violation, $67;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Oliver Mclovin Tubach, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kevin E. Welde, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Wiliams Alvarado Urbano, 23, $158; Tyler J. Culbertson Allen, 31, $158; Zachary Robert Deckard, 43, $158; Cedric Charles Earthboy, 24, $93; Adam Tyler Fritz, 40, $90; Zachary Scott Gipson, 21, $155; Erika Laurel Goddard, 21, $93; Amanda Lynn Goodwin, 24, $93; Royce Christopher Grassl, 26, $90; Jay Edmond Hess, 80, $90; Helen Hamilton Johnson, 58, $90; Ismael Mendoza Medina, 21, $90; David Edward Mello, 56, $93; Sean Thornton Omalley, 34, $158; Alyssa Ann Pinder, 22, $90; James Peter Ratzlaff, 61, $155; Max San Pedro, 23, $158; Ryan Cole Swanson, 21, $93; Gregory Thomas Switzer, 51, $155; Kevin E. Welde, 30, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts VS. Brian Windsor, $15,383.73, in favor of Automated Accounts, June 11, 2020.
-OneMain Financial Group LLC VS. Randall J. Fischer, $15,112.64, in favor of OneMain Financial Group LLC., June 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.