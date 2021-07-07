6/17/2021 – 6/27/2021
Mary A. Adamson, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Allen Thomas Anttila, 25, Disturbing the Peace, $250;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 36, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Brayden E. Barnea, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Benjamin G. Bersonnet, 42, Motorcycle or ATV-Person Under 18 years Fails to Wear Helmet, $67;
Nathaniel S. Butcher, 44, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Duke Cameron, 27, Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $200;
Alfredo N. Chanocua, 32, Fishing without a License (Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon, $200;
Kimberle W. English, 59, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Corbin James Eystad, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Dianna M. Garcia, 30, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jeremy R. George, 30, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 19 Days Credit Time;
Jessica A. Harden, 19, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, 2nd Offense, $67;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Alyssa R. Hendrickson, 25, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Isaac C. Hofflander, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Megan L. Holman, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Timothy Randall Huntley, 55, Vehicle Head Lamps-Failure to Light Lamps or Use when Required, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Shalynn M. Johnson, 32, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Keith J. Karr, 49, Fish-for Anadromous Salmon or Steelhead without a Permit, $203;
Richard Kelly Kelsey, 60, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Richard Kelly Kelsey, 60, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Harold Edward King, 74, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Seth Korponay, 43, Unlawful to Throw Injurious Material on Highway, $72;
Seth Korponay, 43, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Seth Korponay, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Geneva Grace Leon, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Geneva Grace Leon, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Shane Morgan Lindsey, 35, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Donna Mahala Mccullough, 37, Driving Under the Influence, 2nd Offense, $1,150, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michaeli Rose Moffett, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Anthony James Nadiger, 22, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Deanna L. Obryan-Housley, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kaden J. Peak, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kaden J. Peak, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Michael A. Pearson, 32, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Bryan A. Pfefferkorn, 26, Battery, $157.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 56 Days Jail Suspended, 4 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bryan A. Pfefferkorn, 26, Malicious Injury to Property, 4 Days Jail Time, 4 Days Credit Time;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 43, Domestic Battery, $187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 61 Days Jail Suspended, 29 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jamie L. Seminole, 21, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jamie L. Seminole, 21, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Dallas Christopher Sims, 25, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 60 Days Jail Time, 57 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, $200;
Keaton J.F. Tomkins, 23, Shooting from Across a Public Highway, $200;
Keaton J.F. Tomkins, 23, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Kristy Kay Vickrey, 63, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $136.50;
Florence Annie Walker, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Florence Annie Walker, 31, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Joshua C. Whitesides, 39, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Speeding: Janice Louise Berti, 63, $155; Trevor Jacob Blackburn, 21, $93; Sarah Renee Emerson, 44, $155; Kimberle W. English, 59, $155; Joseph Benton Flynn, 24, $158; Kevin George Geis, 50, $90; Jacob Thomas Gillaspy, 43, $155; Patricia Rae Gillaspy, 39, $155; Devin R. Helash, 57, $155; Nathan R. Hibbard, 41, $93; Megan Ayn Intinarelli, 27, $90; John Patrick Kemp, 58, $90; Robert Dean Kreis, 32, $90; Benjamin Roy Lester, 33, $155; Scott Mills, 41, $90; Gary A. Monroe, 27, $155; Brendan Muchene Muthiora, 21, $155; Micah Vincent Olson, 32, $90 Max Alexander Pierson, 20, $155; Cristian David Rafaila, 25, $90; Tristan James Riener, 22, $93; Edgar Robles Romero, 34, $158; Randy Dale Sams, 60, $155; Julia Santiago, 22, $90; Patricia Yvonne Shumaker, 67, $155; Brooke Barbara Stapleton, 29, $155; Jessica Erin Thomas, 42, $90; John Wayne Titus, 53, $90; Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Monte Warwick and Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance of Idaho vs. Richard Cook, $6,830.78, in favor of Monte Warwick and Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance of Idaho, June 21, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Roger Swanstrom, $859.88, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, June 21, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Chad W. Allbret and Diana E. Allbret, $9,768.91, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, June 21, 2021.
-Capital One Bank vs. Glen E. Armstrong, $3,078.07, in favor of Capital One Bank, June 21, 2021.
-One Main Financial Group LLC vs. Jessica Gerten, $6,061.86, in favor of One Main Financial Group LLC., June 25, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Samantha M. Lahman, $7,004.39, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, June 25, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Aaron L Lahman, $1,605.35, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, June 25, 2021.
-Trust Financial LLC vs. Cynthia Kay Farr, $1,649.71, in favor of Trust Financial LLC, June 25, 2021.
Divorces:
-Tammy L. Carroll vs. Kenneth T. Carroll, June 21, 2021.
-Josie Fleming vs. Carl Fleming, June 21, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.