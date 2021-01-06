12/17/2020 – 12/27/2020
Jill Lee Birklid Robinett, 48, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Truth Alleyna Edmondson, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Susan Betty Hall, 59, Reckless Driving, $600;
Alfredo Gonzalez Hernandez, 19, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Alfredo Gonzalez Hernandez, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Alfredo Gonzalez Hernandez, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Jake Hickenbottom, 18, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Travis L. Hunter, 31, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 22, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $322.50;
Robert Gene Ingram, 61, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Drivers License, $322.50;
Jason M. Langsfeld, 44, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dillon Lyle Matson, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd offense), $200;
Douglas Scott Mcalpin, 53, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Sarah L. Mead, 42, Game Tag-No Appropriate Tag, $190;
Joshua R. Miller, 30, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Tristin Hunter Staneart, 17, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 35, Driving without Privileges, $200;
Speeding:
Garrett Chad Carter, 22, $90; Lynne Mcgarva Heryford, 60, $90; Aidan Christopher Manley, 17, $90; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mcconnell, 24, $90; Robin Charles Strong, 67, $90; Domanic Ray Welker, 25, $90; Kenneth Phillip Zalewski, 35, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Meagan R. Bashaw, $4,611.40, in favor of Meagan R. Bashaw, Dec. 23, 2020.
Marriages:
-Stevie Dawn Daniel and Mitchell Collin Shirts, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Caitlyn Elizabeth Acuff and Michael Anthony Stevens, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Mary Francis Kaschmitter and Austin Arthur Parks, both of Ogden, Utah.
