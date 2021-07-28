-Samantha Margret Agpaoa and Travis C. Hunter, both of Kamiah, Idaho.

-Chellaei Alexis Minear and Dylen Wayne Taphorn, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Charlotte Jean Carlson of Grangeville, Idaho and Linwood Earl Tuttle, Jr., of Vista, Calif.

-Rebekah Grace Loberg and Zachery Lane Burbank, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Taylor Ruth Renee Barrett and Nathan Joseph Kaschmitter, both of Houston, Texas.

