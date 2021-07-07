Marriages:

-Linda Kay Jones of Sites, Idaho and Keith Joseph Hutchison of Clearwater, Idaho.

-Alva B. Economou and Chad A. Sears, both of Kamiah, Idaho.

-Sydney Isabel Pratt and Jayce Anthony Allred, both of Riggins, Idaho.

-Angela Marie Riener and Billy Deane Isbell, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Sherri Y. Bauer and Dave Vernon Olson, both of Riggins, Idaho.

-Corinne Alexandra Riffu and Django Holt, both of Bend, Oregon.

-Abbie Taylor Wells and Shawn Michael Leonard, both of Nezperce, Idaho.

-Chelsea Nicole Drivstuen and Russell John Kaschmitter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Amanda Dawn Aldridge and Chad Ballet Core, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Lindsey Amber Vanderveen and Matthew Edward McElroy, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Tracey Lynn Bird and Matt Earle Myers, both of Riggins, Idaho.

-Glory Marie Ogren-O’Brien of Boise, Idaho and Nathan C. Beckman of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Mikayla Rene Reed of Harpster, Idaho and Jason Philip Paonessa of Racine, Wisc.

-Lindsey Anne Rowe and Travis Lynn Webster, both of Makoti, N.D.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments