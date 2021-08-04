-Ryan Opal Wildman and Noah Nicholas Croston, both of Harpster, Idaho.
-Marie Ashley Heckman and Wayne Wesley Whinery, both of White Bird, Idaho.
-Courtnee Rae Hanson and Jon Rowe Moyle, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Chynna Rain Wilcox of Kamiah, Idaho and Anthony Owen Karel of Cottonwood, Idaho.
