-Ryan Opal Wildman and Noah Nicholas Croston, both of Harpster, Idaho.

-Marie Ashley Heckman and Wayne Wesley Whinery, both of White Bird, Idaho.

-Courtnee Rae Hanson and Jon Rowe Moyle, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Chynna Rain Wilcox of Kamiah, Idaho and Anthony Owen Karel of Cottonwood, Idaho.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments