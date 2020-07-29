Marriages:
-Lisa Marie Wood and Michael Christopher Arnett, both of Clearwater, Idaho.
-Amanda Marie Harrington and Kyle Bryant Caldwell, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Alayna Sherrer and Shawn Meyer both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Morgan Colleen Krieger of Kamiah, Idaho and Cedar Joshua Fisher of Kooskia, Idaho.
