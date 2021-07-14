-Krystin Denise Uhlenkott and Rhett Orval Schlader, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Christina Anne McCarty and Thomas Ray Lamphere, both of Kamiah, Idaho.

-Taylor Layne Barnett and Ian Matthew Huntley, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Sarah Elizabeth Rivera and Everett Austin Hopper, both of Clarkston, Wash.

-Jamie Danielle Hyles and Andrew Marshall Schweitzer, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Micah Kathleen Campbell and Chad Allen Weber, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Megan Cathryn Johnston and Wyatt Jacob Calkins, both of Yakima, Wash.

-Evangelence Hope Joy Hall from Bremeston, Wash. and Kevin Jeffrey Kuhnhenn of Port Orchard, Wash.

-Kelly Ann Kuihanek and Daniel Craig Reynolds, both of Pullman, Wash.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments