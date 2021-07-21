-Krystin Denise Uhlenkott and Rhett Orval Schlader, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Christina Anne McCarty and Thomas Ray Lamphere, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Taylor Layne Barnett and Ian Matthew Huntley, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Sarah Elizabeth Rivera and Everett Austin Hopper, both of Clarkston, Wash.
-Jamie Danielle Hyles and Andrew Marshall Schweitzer, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Micah Kathleen Campbell and Chad Allen Weber, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Megan Cathryn Johnston and Wyatt Jacob Calkins, both of Yakima, Wash.
-Evangelence Hope Joy Hall from Bremeston, Wash. and Kevin Jeffrey Kuhnhenn of Port Orchard, Wash.
-Kelly Ann Kuihanek and Daniel Craig Reynolds, both of Pullman, Wash.
