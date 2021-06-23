Marriages:
-Linda Kay Jones of Sites, Idaho and Keith Joseph Hutchison of Clearwater, Idaho.
-Alva B. Economou and Chad A. Sears, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Sydney Isabel Pratt and Jayce Anthony Allred, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Angela Marie Riener and Billy Deane Isbell, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Sherri Y. Bauer and Dave Vernon Olson, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Corinne Alexandra Riffu and Django Holt, both of Bend, Oregon.
-Abbie Taylor Wells and Shawn Michael Leonard, both of Nezperce, Idaho.
-Chelsea Nicole Drivstuen and Russell John Kaschmitter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Amanda Dawn Aldridge and Chad Ballet Core, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Lindsey Amber Vanderveen and Matthew Edward McElroy, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Tracey Lynn Bird and Matt Earle Myers, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Glory Marie Ogren-O’Brien of Boise, Idaho and Nathan C. Beckman of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Mikayla Rene Reed of Harpster, Idaho and Jason Philip Paonessa of Racine, Wisc.
-Lindsey Anne Rowe and Travis Lynn Webster, both of Makoti, N.D.
