-Kina Lynn Shriner and Russell Bruce Pottenger, both of Riggins, Idaho.

-Nina R. Beckwell and Miles Brandon W. Hatter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Kathleen Denise Clary and Tanner James Maynard, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Kristal Rose Schon and David Alan Paul, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Avis Lee Latone and Larry Wayne DeArmon, both of Pollock, Idaho.

-Brooke Camille Kindred of Kooskia, Idaho and Jordan Thomas Raichart, of Kamiah, Idaho.

-Daisy Opal Nadiger and James Bruce Shields 2nd, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Barbara Joanne Burditt of Lewiston, Idaho and Ronald David Householder, of Kooskia, Idaho.

-Cynthia Marie Macy and Calvin Earl Soper, both of Elk City, Idaho.

-January Ruth Kolar and Roger Herman Trombetta, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Lenora Gail Akin and Jack Micheal Jensen, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Heather Nicole Bigbey and Steven James Lalonde, both of Kooskia, Idaho.

-Kelsey Katherine Poe and Paul Anthony Gatti, both of Riggins, Idaho.

-Margaeret Ann Allen and Gary Vernon Guyer, both of Harpster, Idaho.

-Tayscha Joan Moss-Mozley and Te-Moak Wyatt Charley, both of Kamiah, Idaho.

