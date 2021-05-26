-Kina Lynn Shriner and Russell Bruce Pottenger, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Nina R. Beckwell and Miles Brandon W. Hatter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Kathleen Denise Clary and Tanner James Maynard, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Kristal Rose Schon and David Alan Paul, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Avis Lee Latone and Larry Wayne DeArmon, both of Pollock, Idaho.
-Brooke Camille Kindred of Kooskia, Idaho and Jordan Thomas Raichart, of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Daisy Opal Nadiger and James Bruce Shields 2nd, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Barbara Joanne Burditt of Lewiston, Idaho and Ronald David Householder, of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Cynthia Marie Macy and Calvin Earl Soper, both of Elk City, Idaho.
-January Ruth Kolar and Roger Herman Trombetta, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Lenora Gail Akin and Jack Micheal Jensen, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Heather Nicole Bigbey and Steven James Lalonde, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Kelsey Katherine Poe and Paul Anthony Gatti, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Margaeret Ann Allen and Gary Vernon Guyer, both of Harpster, Idaho.
-Tayscha Joan Moss-Mozley and Te-Moak Wyatt Charley, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
