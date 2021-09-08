Marriages:

-Andrea Dawn Hale of Greencreek, Idaho and Michael William Woodfin, of Riggins, Idaho.

-Victoria Morgan Randolph and Zachary Dean Stinnett, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Rachel N. Mager and Joseph C. Walter, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Tonya Lynn Hall and Daniel Ray Baker, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Morgan Shanele Brannan of Grangeville, Idaho and Nathan Allen Duckworth, of White Bird, Idaho.

-Maryan Eire Lane and William Edward Lane, both of Kamiah, Idaho.

-Ruby Ranae Waschke and Stanley Duane Pfullmann, both of Harpster, Idaho.

-Chelsey Jane Auger and Nathan Ray Norton, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.

-Shanna Lynn Legg and Tanner James Fogleman, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Deborah Elaine Grube and Michael John Mitchell, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Valerie Leon of Santiago, Chile and Jeremiah Al Ferwerda, of Stites, Idaho.

