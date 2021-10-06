-Abigail Victoria Mouser of Kamiah, Idaho and Gavin Wayne Leonard Julian of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Bailey Danice Nygaard and Laine Michael Pratt, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Velma Kathleen Bailey of Sedro Woolley, Wash. and William Buford Green, of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Christina Ann Lyle and Loren Lyle, both of Mountain Home, Idaho.
-Sofia Rose Snyder of Blaine, Wash. and Ethan Blankers of Everson, Wash.
-Angela Cristine Johnson and Daniel Joseph Farnham, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Cassandra Rae Pittman and Matthew Stephen Dale Cook, both of Navarre, Flo.
-Yazmine Nichole Mendenhall and Emmitt Cain Muench, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
