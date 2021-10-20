-Kayla Kathleen Rehder of Cottonwood, Idaho and Patrick Gregory Schumacher, of Grangeville, Idaho.

-Nancy Marie Bearden of Grangeville, Idaho and Dustin Morris Hawkins, of SanTan Valley, Arizona.

-Jeni Maria Freeman and Leander Scott Hawkins, both of Lewiston, Idaho.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments