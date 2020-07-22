Marriages:
-Patricia Ann Smith of Peoria, Illinois, and Albert Vincent Latch of Stites, Idaho.
-Whitney Ann Brunes of Clarkston, Washington, and Jacob Tyler McBride, of Lewiston, Idaho.
-Elizabeth B. Zimmerman of Kamiah, Idaho, and Raymond Alan Bingamon, of Hamilton, Montana.
-Amy Lynn Hasenoehrl and Cooper Allan Wright, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
