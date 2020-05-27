Marriages:
-Sharon Maughan of Kamiah, Idaho and Joseph Gerard O’Leary of Kooskia, Idaho.
-Sarah Lynn Elizabeth Bausch and Phillip Goodman Ogren, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Ciarra Dawn Benton and Michael Jewel Tackett, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Elisheba Lynn Bytheway and Sawyer Jesse Wells Sanford, both of Stites, Idaho.
Denise Rochelle Dave and Dennis Joseph Ross, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
