Guests/Presenters: Gene Meinen-Luke’s Gulch Road, Gravel Bid Openings; Bill & Carla Carpenter-Solid Waste Concerns.
Approvals-Hiring of District Court employee; Pay increase for Road Dept. employee; Big Cedar 2 Notice of Award; Manning Crevice Bridge close-out documents; Alcoholic Beverage License-Stites Grocery; Minutes of the September 29 meeting.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
