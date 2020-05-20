Marriages:
-Amelia Marie Duden, of Greencreek, Idaho and Zachary William Nichols of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Laura Rebecca Hudecek and Christopher Harold Noyes, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Alexys Brooke Walters of Cottonwood, Idaho and Damon W. Nuttman of Keuterville, Idaho.
-Lydia Kincaid Ouden of Greencreek, Idaho and Jacob Wyatt Nichols of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Kristin Renee Kaschmitter and Dylan Michael VonBargen, both of Boise, Idaho.
-Allecia Rose Moulton and Cheyenne David Kennah, both of Riggins, Idaho.
