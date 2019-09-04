-Priscilla Eusebia Garza and Lou Dell Louwien, both of Clearwater, Idaho.
-Ana Louise Pauley of Kooskia, Idaho and Jacob William Jared of Orofino, Idaho.
-Deana Rae Doramus and Kenneth Allan Jones, both of Stites, Idaho.
-Cassandra Ling Chow and Trace Kyle McCormack, both of San Jose, California.
-Tasha Jean Abell and Frederick Jeffery Adams, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Leah Julia Koehler and Robert Casey Stern, both of Panama City Beach, Florida.
-Carly Noel Lackey of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Christopher Paul Stump of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Araceli Tinoco and Joshua Daniel Sailor, both of Winchester, Idaho.
-Brooke Elizabeth Lee Hall and Ryan Paul Joslin, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.