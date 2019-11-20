With less than five votes separating challenger from incumbent, results are set to be recounted in the zone 2 trustee election for Mountain View School District 244.
Following canvassing by the Idaho County Commission last week, Nov. 5 election results were unchanged for zone 2 with incumbent Casey Smith of Clearwater winning the seat against challenger, Norma Staaf of Harpster, 286 to 282.
Last Thursday, Nov. 14, Staaf filed a request with the Idaho County Elections Department to recount six precincts – Clearwater, Elk City, Grangeville 5, Harpster, Kooskia and absentee – totaling 562 ballots, according to Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman. Her office issued an order for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to impound the ballots, which will be secured in evidence storage until recounted, the date for which is set for Monday, Nov. 25, in the Idaho County Commissioners’ meeting room.
Ackerman issued the recount order Monday, Nov. 18, which sets the 10-day clock ticking to conduct it. Recount will be conducted by a counting team and overseen by a chief judge, all of whom will be from the county’s election department. Observers will be allowed to witness the recount, which is expected to take, at most, three hours.
“Candidates or their designees can participate,” Ackerman said, “to the extent that if they have questions or concerns, they can voice those.” Other observers may just witness the recount, but cannot participate to that extent.
Who meets the expense of the recount? In this instance, Idaho County.
“Idaho code allows any candidate to request a recount, while also determining whether the costs of the recount will be paid by the person requesting the recount or by the county,” explained Ackerman. “Five votes or .1 percent of the total votes cast, whichever is greater, is the threshold that entitles the requestor to move forward without paying the $100 per precinct cost for a recount.”
Ackerman explained actual recount costs will be to pay the recount chief judge and counting team (six people, which includes one substitute in case someone cannot participate at the last minute). Time and mileage will be paid; $8.25 an hour for chief judge, and $7.25 for election workers. Two people each were selected from Kamiah, Kooskia and Grangeville. Also involved will be time put in by staff from the offices of the county clerk, prosecutor and sheriff.
Following the recount, the petitioner – if he or she does not agree with the results -- can appeal the matter to district court.
Official Election Results
The following are official results from the Nov. 5 election.
Mountain View School District
Elected to the MVSD 244 zone 2 trustee position was incumbent Casey Smith with 286 over challenger Norma Staaf with 282. Voter turnout in this race was 43 percent (580 ballots cast out of 1,346 registered voters).
For zone 4, elected was challenger Pam Reidlen, 296, over incumbent Michael Dominguez, 281. Voter turnout in this race was 50 percent (593 of 1,118).
Grangeville
Incumbents return to serve another term on the Grangeville City Council; votes were 448 for Amy Farris, 461 for Pete Lane, and 396 for Michael Peterson. Challenger Lance McColloch received 312.
Voter turnout was 34 percent (604 of 1,761).
Kooskia
Donald Coffman was elected Kooskia mayor with 134 votes, followed by Kristy Stamper, 43; and Cliff Jones, 38.
For city council, elected were Greg Gibler, 131, and Alana R. Curtis, 113. Incumbent Marty Stettler received 97.
The City of Kooskia $1.750M sewer revenue bond passed, 149 yes, 62 no.
Voter turnout was 65 percent (216 of 334).
Riggins
For Riggins City Council, elected were Bill Sampson, 72, and Brady J. Clay, 58. Kerry Brennan received 40.
Voter turnout was 37 percent (90 of 246).
Stites
The City of Stites $1.9M water revenue bond passed, 49 yes, and 9 no.
White Bird
Elected to the White Bird City Council were John Collins, 26, and Donna Sickels Ingerson, 18. Also running were Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey, 17, Barbara O’Nash, 14, and Josi Pilant, 8.
Voter turnout was 68 percent (43 of 63).
Kamiah Cemetery Maintenance District
Elected to Zone 3 was Jared Dickson with 94, over David A. Summers with 69.
