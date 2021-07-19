Sunday, July 19, was a critical fire weather day, but overall the firefighters’ control lines held. The Dixie Fire did grow, especially to the north, toward but not crossing Jack Mountain Hill. A Red Flag warning was in effect Monday, with a 25-35 percent chance of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes over the fire area.
Dixie Fire
Despite shifting winds, low humidity, and high temperatures, the Dixie Fire only grew by 939 acres yesterday. Most of the fires’ growth was north. Firefighters have been buffering Jack Mountain Road as a control line, and yesterday the line successfully held.
Three heavy equipment task forces plan to go direct on that portion of the fire, conditions permitting, and air operations applied fire retardant yesterday as pre-treatment. There was also some fire growth in the Comstock area, and firefighters successfully employed a combination of hand crew work and helicopter bucket work.
Firefighters are also chipping excess flammable fuels along USFS Road 222. Night shift continues to patrol the Dixie/Comstock area, and firefighters continue to monitor the Mallard Creek area. Air operations supported a successful initial attack on a new fire start along the Salmon River last night, and was able to fully contain that new fire. The Dixie Fire remains north of the Salmon River.
Jumbo Fire
Firefighters continue to monitor the Jumbo Fire daily, and suppression tactics will be reassessed if conditions warrant. The Jumbo fire grew by 39 acres.
Weather and Smoke
Temperatures today are expected to be in the mid 80s in most areas. Winds are expected from the south today, around 7 mph, with gusts as high as the mid 20s. Cloud cover is expected, which will continue to result in smoky conditions. For more information on smoke conditions visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Fire Restrictions
Based on current fire activity, land management agencies and fire managers in the Grangeville Area implemented STAGE 2 FIRE RESTRICTIONS effective Friday, July 16. See Inciweb for more information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7608/60737/.
Salmon River Recreation Advisory
Boaters on the Salmon River are directed to stop at Allison Ranch for updated fire information prior to continuing downriver. Expect active fire on the north side of the river from Allison Ranch south to Mackay Bar. Designated camping areas along the fire are open for camping, however, be alert for rolling, flaming debris on river canyon slopes.
Evacuations and Closures
Evacuation orders continue to be in place in the communities around the fire perimeter including the Dixie/Comstock Area, Mallard, and White Water Ranch. For evacuation information and updates, call Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100.
The Payette National Forest has issued a closure order south of the Dixie fire for multiple trails on the Krassel Ranger District, including a portion of the Idaho Centennial Trail.
Copies of the official closure orders and maps of the closed areas are available online.
• For the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices.”
• For the Payette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/payette/alerts-notices under “Closures.”
