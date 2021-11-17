State redistricting is complete, and Idaho County finds itself in a smaller, more compact Legislative District 7.
On Nov. 5, Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission approved new congressional and legislative maps, which will first be utilized during the upcoming primary election on May 17, 2022.
In the new Legislative District 7, Idaho County will be coupled with Adams County and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area). This reduces the geographic scope of the district, which up to this point included Idaho, Clearwater, Shoshone, and a portion of Bonner counties.
Redistricting is done every 10 years, following a U.S. census, as required by both federal and state constitutions to ensure that political representation is proportional. Census data is used to redraw Idaho’s 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts. The 2020 Census data reported Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the U.S. in the past 10 years. Due to that growth being uneven and divided, the boundaries developed in 2011, had to be redrawn.
Census data utilized by the commission showed District 7’s 2020 population at 44,232, up 3 percent (1,302) from 2010.
The commission, made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, first convened Sept. 1 and heard from residents at 18 public hearings in the state. The result was legislative districts roughly equal in population of more than 52,000 people, and congressional districts that will include more than 900,000.
With the district border shift, this moves District 6 Rep. Mike Kingsley (R., Lewiston) into the new District 7. With current District 7 Rep. Priscilla Giddings (R., White Bird) planning a run for lieutenant governor in 2022, this leaves Kingsley and Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R., Riggins) as the only incumbent house members in the district. On the senate side, Senator Carl Crabtree (R., Grangeville) will be the sole District 7 incumbent, as Senator Dan Johnson (R., Lewiston) — currently of District 6 and with the remap now within 7 — was elected this month as Lewiston’s mayor and stated he won’t seek reelection next year.
•
Last Friday, Republican candidate for Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction, Branden Durst, filed a lawsuit against the commission, claiming the new map is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.