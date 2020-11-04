GRANGEVILLE — Good news: The City of Grangeville will shave nearly $400,000 off bond payments due to recent refinancing. That’s good news for taxpayers when that monthly cost drops off their bills.
The catch? Paying off the bond is still more than a decade away.
Grangeville was one of several cities and counties in the state to benefit, according to Idaho State Treasurer Julia Ellsworth, who this month announced an overall $9.3 million savings for taxpayers as the Idaho Bond Bank Authority (IBBA) finalizes refinancing efforts. The IBBA successfully closed a bond issue comprised of $20,900,000 of tax-exempt bonds and $23,265,000 of taxable bonds to refinance outstanding loans on behalf of IBBA’s current taxpayer borrowers in order to lower future debt service costs. The IBBA bonds again received an Aa1 rating from Moody’s this year.
IBBA, a statewide bonding authority, works to bring Idaho municipalities together in order to go to the market and leverage benefits with economies of scale and a strong credit quality.
“I am pleased with the overall results of the IBBA work,” Ellsworth said. “Interest rates were near historical lows and investor demand was high for such a strong credit quality, resulting in present value savings of approximately $9.3 million or an 18.5 percent reduction in the refunded debt.”
Along with Grangeville, these savings were spread across Benewah, Caribou, Jerome and Lemhi counties, and the City of Emmett.
According to Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy, the city will realize true savings of $395,294.41 from refinancing. This is actually more than expected — initially around $240,000 — when the city was discussing refinancing in April.
This is the second time the city has refinanced this $3.9 million revenue bond, which was passed in 2003 to fund water system improvements including line replacement and a 500,000-gallon reservoir.
System users pay $50 monthly, which goes toward the bond payment, and on average the city makes an annual payment of approximately $237,000, which Kennedy expects to remain roughly the same. The city schedule is to finish paying on the bond in 2033.
“Taxpayers will be saving on the remaining portion,” Kennedy said.
“We won’t pay this off early; it’s still the same term,” she said, “but over the life of the loan we’ll save that $395,000.”
The IBBA is an independent public body created by the Idaho State Legislature in 2001. The program is an instrument of the State of Idaho within the treasurer’s office.
