BOISE – The Idaho Office of Refugees hosted their 14th annual conference, a two-day, hybrid event dedicated to the theme “Belonging Begins with Us.” This conference allows people to come together and discuss refugee resettlement as well as community building.
Refugees are those who cross an international border, are unable to return to their country or origin, and are unable to return due to fear of persecution from race, religion, nationality, membership of a social group, or political opinion. With more than 75,000 refugees calling Idaho home, we need to create a better place where those who fled their country are able to find hope and rebuild after their own homes are no longer feasible to stay in.
The Idaho Conference on Refugees selected Edafe Okporo to be this year's keynote speaker. Edafe Okporo is an author and LGBTQ+ advocate, forced to flee his country due to his sexual orientation.
His book, ‘Asylum, A Memoir & Manifesto,’ provides a perspective of immigration justice by a Nigerian. This memoir captures Edafe’s experiences as a gay man in Nigeria and traces his journey to settling into American society and building a life.
“Belonging is to be part of something that aspires you to go beyond the boundaries of yourself.”
After gaining asylum and settling down in New York, Edafe Okporo was able to create the first shelter, specifically for asylum seekers and refugees experiencing homelessness. The RDJ Refugee Shelter provides holistic care, support, advocacy, and resources needed for refugees to thrive in their new home.
“What are we doing to create a safer space for people today so that if we are victims of those same struggles, other people will be able to create a safe space for us?” said Okporo.
The Idaho Conference on Refugees allowed attendees to hear from those who have experienced the resettlement process firsthand. These individuals shared the struggling, emotional journeys they have faced in their lives. To help those seeking asylum, Idahoans are able to donate, volunteer, and educate themselves more on the resettlement process.
After sharing his story, Edafe finished his speech by stating, “Our one simple responsibility is for us to create a sense of belonging. To do that, we need to have enough sense to put people on a platform to make them feel supported.”
